President Biden Test Positive for COVID-19

Breaking news from the campaign trail: President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis came shortly after his visit to a Mexican restaurant in Las Vegas ahead of a scheduled interview with Univision Radio. Biden, experiencing mild symptoms, is en route to Delaware to self-isolate and has begun treatment with Paxlovid. This diagnosis forces him to miss the UnidosUS conference in Las Vegas tonight. As COVID-19 cases rise in 45 states, experts highlight the emergence of three new variants driving the surge, accounting for 60% of new cases.