Weather Update: Isolated Showers Possible, Hot Weekend Ahead
Earlier today, drone footage captured the festivities at Brandini Toffee’s celebration of National Ice Cream Day, offering free ice cream dipped in chocolate and toffee sprinkles. Spotty clouds may bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to mountain regions, with temperatures reaching 111 degrees in Palm Springs. Expect uncomfortable humidity leading into the weekend. Stay tuned for updates as the Olympics approach in nine days!
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 17, 2024
