Wellnes Wednesday • July 17, 2024" class="fuel_embeded_code_963469"> Wellness Wednesday, sponsored by Clark’s Nutrition, delves into the importance of magnesium in maintaining bone, muscle, and overall tissue health. Starkey Sours from Clark’s Nutrition discusses innovative ways to incorporate magnesium into daily diets beyond traditional sources like bananas. From sprouted grains that enhance magnesium absorption to liquid supplements that aid in relaxation and sleep, the discussion highlights a variety of effective options available at Clark’s Nutrition. Whether through effervescent tablets, powders, or specialty liquids like marine-based supplements, there are diverse choices to cater to different preferences and health needs. Discover how these magnesium supplements can support improved well-being and daily vitality.