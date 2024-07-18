Carol Burnett Sets Record with Emmy Nomination; Hollywood Minute Highlights New Developments" class="fuel_embeded_code_964229"> In this Agua Caliente Entertainment report, comedy legend Carol Burnett, at 91, has set a new record as the oldest female nominated for a comedy acting Emmy for her role in Apple TV+’s Palm Royal. The 76th Emmy Awards are set for September 15th. In Hollywood Minute, David Daniel covers exciting updates, including the shock rock band Gu’s unique tribute to Ryan Gosling’s Barbie performance, and rumors of Anthony and Joe Russo returning to direct new Avengers movies, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars slated for 2026 and 2027.