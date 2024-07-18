Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Free Toffee Ice Cream Bars from Brandini" class="fuel_embeded_code_964100"> This Sunday, in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, local favorite Brandini Toffee is offering free Toffee Ice Cream Bars at their three stores in Palm Springs. From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy a delicious vanilla ice cream bar dipped in Belgian milk chocolate and rolled in Brandini’s signature toffee crumbles. Founder Brandon Weimer invites everyone to join the festivities and enjoy this sweet treat on the house.