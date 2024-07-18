Elevated Temps with Mountain Thunderstorms Expected Today in Coachella Valley" class="fuel_embeded_code_963993"> Jerry Steffen reports a mixed weather outlook for the Coachella Valley, starting with clear skies giving way to afternoon clouds, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will be slightly above average, reaching around 111-112°F in the valley and up to 114-115°F in Palm Springs. The region may experience isolated mountain thunderstorms later today, influenced by monsoonal moisture and high pressure systems. Humidity remains elevated with overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s. An excessive heat warning begins tomorrow through the weekend, urging caution amidst rising temperatures.