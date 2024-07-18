Emmy Nominations Announced: ‘Show Gun’ Leads with 25 Nods, ‘The Bear’ Sets Comedy Record

The Agua Caliente Entertainment Report – July 17, 2024" class="fuel_embeded_code_964076"> The Emmy nominations were announced this morning in Hollywood, highlighting television’s best. "Show Gun" leads with 25 nominations, including Best Drama. It competes with "The Crown," "Fallout," "The Gilded Age," "The Morning Show," "Mrs. Smith," "Slow Horses," and "Three-Body Problem." "The Bear" made history with 23 nominations, the most ever for a comedy series, vying for Best Comedy alongside "Abbott Elementary," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Hacks," "Only Murders in the Building," "Palm Royale," "Reservation Dogs," and "What We Do in the Shadows." The Best Limited or Anthology Series nominees include "Baby Reindeer," "Fargo," "Lessons in Chemistry," "Ripley," and "True Detective: Night Country." The awards will be presented on September 15th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will air on ABC.