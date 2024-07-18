Ferrari Launches Reward Program to Combat Impersonators Across Various Products" class="fuel_embeded_code_964217"> Ferrari has introduced a new initiative to tackle counterfeits by offering rewards to loyal customers who report fake Ferrari-branded products, from cars to golf carts and kitchen appliances. Although the company has not disclosed the exact nature of the rewards, they are described as "unidentified Ferrari" gifts. This move aims to protect the brand’s integrity and discourage the proliferation of imitation merchandise.