Georgia 10-Year-Old Praised for Heroic Actions After Grandfather’s Diabetic Episode

Drake Lynn, a 10-year-old from Georgia, is being celebrated for his quick thinking and bravery after he safely maneuvered his grandfather's car to the side of the highway during a diabetic emergency. While traveling at 70 mph with a boat in tow, Drake managed to pull over and call for help. Recognized for his heroism at the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, Drake's family attributes his calm and decisive actions to his experience on the family farm.