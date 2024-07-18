Gold Star Parents of Corporal Hunter Lopez Honor Fallen Son at RNC

The parents of Corporal Hunter Lopez, a Coachella Valley resident killed in the 2021 Kabul airport attack, were among several Gold Star families who spoke at the Republican National Convention. They read the names of the 13 fallen soldiers, including their son’s, and criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Lopez, a La Quinta High School graduate, had planned to join the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after his military service. The convention segment highlighted foreign policy and veterans’ issues.