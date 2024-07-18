Iconic LGBTQ+ Bar in Cathedral City Faces Uncertain Future Amid License Revocation Issues

The Barracks, a beloved LGBTQ+ bar in Cathedral City, is being forced to close after 31 years of service. The business claims the state of California is revoking their liquor license, but the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control states that the decision is not final. The bar also faces challenges with city-imposed occupancy reductions and costly required upgrades. Despite community efforts to keep it open, the owners plan to relocate to Arizona, with the bar set to close on August 4th.