Jerry Steffen Delights Viewers with Quirky Holidays and Trivia in “Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz” Segment
Jerry’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz – July 18, 2024" class="fuel_embeded_code_964132"> In today’s segment of "Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz" on NBC Palm Springs, viewers took a fun break to celebrate quirky holidays like World Listening Day, National Sour Candy Day, National Caviar Day, and Nelson Mandela International Day. Sponsored by Inland Empire Health Plan, the segment included a pop quiz with questions about Nelson Mandela, engaging the audience with a mix of humor and trivia.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 18, 2024
