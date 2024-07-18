Palm Springs Power Prepares for Championship Series After First Loss; 152nd Open Underway

The Palm Springs Power, who recently ended their 51-game winning streak, will kick off a three-game series against the San Diego Wave this weekend as they head into the CPCL championship. With a current record of 39-1 and a 19-1 league record, they finish the regular season on Friday before the series starts. Meanwhile, the 152nd Open in Scotland is underway, with challenging weather conditions affecting top golfers. Daniel Brown leads the field with a six-under par score, followed by Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas. The summer games in Paris are also just eight days away, with ongoing coverage on NBC Palm Springs.