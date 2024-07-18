Palm Springs Power’s Historic Streak Ends; Local Athletes Eye Olympic Glory

NBC Palm Springs Sports Desk with Tim O’Brien – July 17, 2024" class="fuel_embeded_code_964093"> In a surprising turn, the Palm Springs Power’s 51-game winning streak came to an end as they prepare for their regular season finale with a stellar 32-1 record. The California Premier Collegiate League championship series kicks off this Saturday at Palm Springs Stadium. Meanwhile, local beach volleyball players Sarah Hughes and Kelly Chang, college friends turned Olympic teammates, are gearing up for the Paris Olympics, hoping their renewed partnership will lead to gold. Tune in to NBC Palm Springs for full Olympic coverage starting July 26.