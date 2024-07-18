Southern California Faces Extreme Heat and Mountain Thunderstorms with Excessive Heat Warning Issued

Jerry Steffen Weather Report 11am, July 18, 2024" class="fuel_embeded_code_964151"> Southern California is bracing for extreme heat, with temperatures expected to soar into the 110s in the Coachella Valley. Thunderstorms are anticipated in the mountains later today, potentially moving into the valley by afternoon. The heat will continue through the weekend, prompting an excessive heat warning. Humidity levels will remain high, and while wind will be light, thunderstorms and heat will dominate the weather pattern in the coming days.