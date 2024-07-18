CA, US & World
Trump Addresses Assassination Attempt Ahead of RNC Nomination Acceptance
Former President Donald Trump spoke for the first time about last weekend’s assassination attempt during an event in Milwaukee, sharing his reflections on the near-death experience. He expressed a renewed appreciation for life and God. Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination for president tonight at the convention, where he has rewritten his speech in light of the recent events. Viewers can watch the speech live on ABC Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 18, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...