News
Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians to Establish First Tribal Court in Palm Springs
The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians has announced plans to build a tribal courthouse on reservation land in Palm Springs, with a projected opening in October. The new courthouse, located on 980 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, will handle civil cases under tribal law, marking a shift from previous reliance on federal, state, and local courts for tribal litigation. Additionally, a new tribal bar association will be created to accredit lawyers in tribal law. The announcement was made at last night’s city council meeting.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 19, 2024
