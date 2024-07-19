Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians to Establish First Tribal Court in Palm Springs

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians has announced plans to build a tribal courthouse on reservation land in Palm Springs, with a projected opening in October. The new courthouse, located on 980 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, will handle civil cases under tribal law, marking a shift from previous reliance on federal, state, and local courts for tribal litigation. Additionally, a new tribal bar association will be created to accredit lawyers in tribal law. The announcement was made at last night’s city council meeting.