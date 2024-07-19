hashtag trivia
Celebrate National Daiquiri Day and More with Our Friday Pop Quiz!
Join us this Friday for a fun-filled segment sponsored by Inland Empire Health Plan! Today, we celebrate National Daiquiri Day, learn about the quirky tradition of National Flitch Day, and reminisce about the mobile game Words with Friends. Plus, we explore international customs with Stick Out Your Tongue Day. Don’t miss our pop quiz, featuring trivia on classic TV and films. Cheers to a great Friday!
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 19, 2024
