Don’t Miss Abi Carter Live at Acrisure Arena!

Tickets are still available for American Idol winner Abi Carter’s performance at Acrisure Arena next Saturday. Carter recently visited our studios to share her post-show journey and discuss her upcoming show. Reflecting on her experiences, she revealed how her time on American Idol gave her a sense of community she had missed growing up homeschooled. Catch her full interview tonight during our 6 o’clock newscast. Get your tickets now for Abi’s concert on July 27th at Acrisure Arena! Abi Carter