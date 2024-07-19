Excessive Heat Continues in Coachella Valley with Highs Reaching 117°F

The Coachella Valley is bracing for another day of extreme heat, with temperatures expected to hit 117°F in Palm Springs and similar highs across the region. Clear skies will prevail, though some clouds and humidity are anticipated. Winds will pick up this afternoon, but no significant weather is expected locally. An excessive heat warning remains in effect through the weekend, with temperatures well above normal. Conditions are projected to remain hot until mid-next week, when a slight chance of thunderstorms may bring some relief.