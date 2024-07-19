Global IT Outage Disrupts Coachella Valley Services, Affects Air Travel and Healthcare

A global IT outage, originating from a disruption at cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, has significantly impacted residents in the Coachella Valley. The issue, which affected Microsoft systems worldwide, caused delays in air travel, healthcare, and municipal services. Palm Springs International Airport experienced significant delays, while Eisenhower Health had to cancel and delay surgeries. Local cities like Indio and Cathedral City also reported service disruptions. CrowdStrike’s CEO apologized and took full responsibility for the outage. The incident led to a significant drop in CrowdStrike and Microsoft stocks.