Global Sports Spotlight: Olympics in Paris and The Open in Scotland Take Center Stage

NBC Palm Springs Sports Desk with Tim O’Brien, sponsored by Agua Caliente Casinos, reports that major sports events are taking place in Europe this month. The Open is underway in Scotland, with Shane Lowry and Daniel Brown leading, while Tiger Woods missed the cut. The Summer Olympics kick off in Paris next Friday, with Team USA gearing up. Additionally, the MLB season’s second half begins, with the Dodgers leading the NL West and the Angels struggling without Mike Trout. Catch all the Olympic action starting July 26th on NBC Palm Springs.