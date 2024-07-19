Global Tech Meltdown: CrowdStrike Software Update Paralyzes Airports and Businesses

Today, a widespread tech malfunction has sent shockwaves across the globe, affecting airports, businesses, and government entities following a software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The update, intended to enhance antivirus protection, instead caused major disruptions, leading to grounded flights at United, Delta, and American Airlines. Banks, healthcare providers, and energy companies using Windows-based systems reported crashes, impacting operations globally. CrowdStrike’s CEO emphasized that the issue was not due to a cyber attack but a software defect, which has since been isolated and fixed, though the full extent of the disruptions is still unfolding.