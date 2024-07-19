Global Tech Meltdown: Software Update Causes Widespread Disruptions Across Airports and Businesses

A massive technology outage has crippled airports, businesses, and government services worldwide, stemming from a software update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The update, which affected computers running Microsoft Windows, led to major flight cancellations and service disruptions. While CrowdStrike’s CEO assures the issue isn’t related to a cyber attack, the incident is being called one of the largest IT outages in history. Affected systems are slowly coming back online, but many travelers and businesses continue to face significant challenges.