Hot and Dry Conditions Persist in Coachella Valley, Excessive Heat Warning in Effect

Today’s weather report for the Coachella Valley indicates clear skies early with clouds expected to build later due to mid-level moisture, although no thunderstorms are anticipated. Temperatures will soar well above normal, reaching between 113 to 118 degrees Fahrenheit across the region. An excessive heat warning is in effect from today through Sunday, with temperatures potentially hitting 117 degrees tomorrow, marking the hottest day in the foreseeable future. Monsoonal moisture over Arizona may lead to isolated thunderstorms there, but little impact is expected locally.