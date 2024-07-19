Largest Coachella Valley Solar Company Shuts Down Temporarily Amid Financial Struggles

Renova Energy, the largest solar company in the Coachella Valley, is temporarily closing its doors due to financial issues stemming from its partnership with SunPower. The shutdown affects operations in both California and Arizona, forcing the layoff of hundreds of workers for 2-3 weeks. This closure highlights broader struggles within the solar industry across the state. Renova Energy plans to reach out to cash-only customers in the next three weeks while working on solutions for others. Customers with SunPower systems are advised to contact the provided support number.