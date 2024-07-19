Scorching Weekend Ahead: High Temps and Humidity in Coachella Valley, Cooler Beach Retreats

The Coachella Valley is bracing for extreme heat this weekend, with temperatures hitting 117°F in Palm Springs and 118°F recorded in 2020. The high-pressure system is driving up temperatures and humidity, with minimal relief expected. In contrast, Laguna Beach offers cooler conditions and potential surfing opportunities despite fog and rip currents. The Comfort Air seven-day forecast indicates persistent high temperatures and uncomfortable overnight lows, with a slight drop in highs expected early next week.