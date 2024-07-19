Stacy at George’s Burgers Bar and Grill is Your Server of the Week

Anthony from Toyota of the Desert surprises Stacy, a server at George’s Burgers Bar and Grill, with a $1,000 tip as part of the "Server of the Week" segment on NBC Palm Springs. Stacy, known for her excellent service and friendly demeanor, is overwhelmed with gratitude and plans to possibly use the money for a trip to Disneyland. The segment highlights Stacy’s outstanding service and the quality of George’s Burgers, famous for their ketchup-free burgers.