Suspect Flees Empty-Handed in Latest Coachella Valley Bank Robbery

A man in disguise attempted to rob a Wells Fargo in Palm Springs last night but fled without any money. The suspect, who threatened a teller with a firearm, was later tracked to a vehicle in Thousand Palms, where authorities detained three individuals and recovered the weapon. This marks the third bank robbery in the Coachella Valley in under a month. Although the same suspect may be responsible for earlier heists, he is not linked to last night’s incident. No injuries were reported.