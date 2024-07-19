News
Weekly Mosquito Spraying to Begin in Coachella Valley to Combat Viruses
The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will initiate weekly mosquito spraying operations starting Saturday to curb mosquito-borne viruses in Indio and Coachella. The truck-mounted spraying will occur between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., depending on weather conditions, and will continue through September 21st. The effort aims to significantly reduce the mosquito population and lower the risk of virus transmission.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 19, 2024
