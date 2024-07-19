Weekly Mosquito Spraying to Begin in Coachella Valley to Combat Viruses

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will initiate weekly mosquito spraying operations starting Saturday to curb mosquito-borne viruses in Indio and Coachella. The truck-mounted spraying will occur between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., depending on weather conditions, and will continue through September 21st. The effort aims to significantly reduce the mosquito population and lower the risk of virus transmission.