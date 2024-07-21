President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Endorses Kamala Harris

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden has announced that he will not seek reelection in 2024. In an official letter released via his personal X.com account (https://x.com/JoeBiden), President Biden reflected on the significant strides made during his administration, including economic growth, healthcare reforms, and groundbreaking legislation. He emphasized the collective effort of the American people in overcoming unprecedented challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crises. Despite his initial plans to run for a second term, President Biden stated that it is in the best interest of the nation and his party for him to focus on completing his current term. He expressed deep gratitude to Vice President Kamala Harris for her partnership and to the American people for their trust and support. President Biden concluded with a message of unity, reaffirming his belief in America’s ability to achieve great things together. Update (11:13am) – Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris as the next President. https://x.com/JoeBiden/status/1815087772216303933 "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this." Stay tuned for more details as this story develops.