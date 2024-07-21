North Hills Woman Claims Dog Killed by UPS Driver’s Thrown Package

A North Hills woman, Nadia, alleges that her small dog, Lulu, died after a UPS driver tossed a 55-pound package over her front gate, landing on the pet. Security footage and a neighbor’s account confirm the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Despite immediate help from neighbors and a rushed visit to the Mission Hills Clinic, Lulu could not be saved. UPS has issued a statement expressing concern and promises to investigate. Nadia, who rescued Lulu a year ago, is now considering legal action against UPS, the driver, and Amazon.