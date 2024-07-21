President Joe Biden Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election, Endorses Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden announced via social media that he will not be the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the nation’s top job. In his statement, Biden expressed it was the greatest honor of his life to serve as President and that stepping down is in the best interests of the party and country. Vice President Harris thanked Biden for his endorsement and pledged to earn and win the nomination. Reactions poured in from political figures, with many praising Biden’s service and leadership. The Democratic National Convention next month will determine who will face Donald Trump and JD Vance in November.