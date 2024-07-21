Local & Community

San Diego Pride Parade Shines with Record-Breaking Celebration

The streets of San Diego burst with color and excitement during the city’s annual Pride Parade, featuring over 200 floats and a vibrant display of glitter and rainbows. This year’s celebration was the largest yet, embodying joy and unity. Attendees, including first-timers and long-time participants, expressed their happiness and support for the LGBTQ+ community. Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted the parade’s growth and its importance in bringing joy and unity to the city.

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 21, 2024

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...