Excessive Heat Warning Continues with Potential Mountain Thunderstorms

The Coachella Valley remains under an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar to 116°F, following a record-breaking 120°F on Saturday. Currently, temperatures are in the upper 80s to low 90s, with mild winds and clear skies. Mid-level moisture may cause afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains today and tomorrow, but no rain is expected in the valley. The heat warning extends through Wednesday, with temperatures expected to remain in the mid-110s, potentially prolonging the warning period. Humidity levels and dew points will add to the discomfort throughout the week.