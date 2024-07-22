Olympic Countdown: LeBron James to Lead U.S. Team in Historic Paris Opening Ceremony

he 2024 Paris Olympics approach, final preparations are in full swing for a groundbreaking opening ceremony along the Seine River. For the first time, the event will take place outside a stadium, culminating at the Eiffel Tower. NBA superstar LeBron James, chosen as one of the U.S. flag bearers, will lead the delegation in his fourth and potentially final Olympic appearance. The Games commence this Friday, July 26, with full coverage on NBC.