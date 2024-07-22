Record-Breaking Heat and Thunderstorm Chances in Midday Weather Report

Jerry Steffen reports a sweltering weekend with temperatures reaching 120°F, setting a new record. Today’s high will remain above average at around 115°F, with potential thunderstorms in the mountains during the afternoon. The Coachella Valley will stay dry but hot, with temperatures continuing in the mid-110s and excessive heat warnings in effect through Wednesday. Humidity levels are rising, adding to the discomfort, with no significant change expected throughout the week.