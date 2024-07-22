Secret Service Director Acknowledges Lapses in Trump Assassination Attempt, Commends Agents’ Action

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheadle testified before the House Oversight Committee, admitting the agency’s failure in preventing the July 13th assassination attempt on Donald Trump. While praising the swift response of the agents who neutralized the attacker, Cheadle accepted full responsibility for the security lapses. Despite calls for her resignation, she emphasized her commitment to improving security for upcoming high-profile events, including the DNC, the UN General Assembly, and the 2025 inauguration.