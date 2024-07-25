Coachella Valley Resident Captures Massive Hydrothermal Explosion in Yellowstone
A viral video of a massive hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park, recorded by Palm Desert resident Vlada March, has captured global attention. The footage shows debris flying hundreds of feet into the air and tourists fleeing. Marsh, along with her family, witnessed the explosion up close but thankfully escaped uninjured. Yellowstone's Biscuit Basin is now closed for the season following the rare event, which occurs approximately every 700 years.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 25, 2024
