Local & Community
Indio Police Invite Public to 'Coffee with a Cop' Event
The Indio Police Department is inviting the public to join officers for coffee and conversation at a 'Coffee with a Cop' event tomorrow morning. Held at the Starbucks on Jackson Street in Indio from 7 to 9 a.m., this event offers a great opportunity for residents to engage with local police and discuss neighborhood issues.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 25, 2024
Coffee with a Copcommunity eventStarbucksJackson StreetIndiopublic engagementneighborhood issueslocal policecoffee and conversation.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...