NBA Returns to NBC with New $77 Billion Media Deal

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is making a highly anticipated return to NBC, following the announcement of a new 11-year media deal worth a staggering $77 billion. This groundbreaking agreement, which also includes NBCUniversal and ESPN, will commence with the 2025-26 season. Under this deal, national games will be broadcast across multiple platforms, including Prime Video, NBC's Peacock streaming service, and ESPN. Fans can still catch the upcoming season on TNT. This move marks a significant shift in sports broadcasting and brings some exciting news for NBC and basketball enthusiasts alike.