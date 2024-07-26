hashtag trivia
Celebrate National Coffee Milkshake Day and Test Your Knowledge with a Fun Pop Quiz!
On this Friday, July 26, 2024, celebrate National Coffee Milkshake Day and get ready for a fun pop quiz with Manny in the house! Discover interesting facts about World Tofu Day, National Talk in an Elevator Day, and National Aunt and Uncle Day. Test your knowledge with questions about "The Handmaid's Tale" and Paul McCartney's hit song "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey." Join in for some fun and learn something new!
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
