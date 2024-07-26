News
Coachella Valley Voters to Decide on Sales Tax Increase in November
The Cathedral City Council has unanimously approved a proposal to raise the sales tax by 0.5%, from 8.75% to 9.25%. The measure, which will be decided by voters in November, is expected to generate $5 million for city services. Similar measures will be voted on in Palm Desert and Desert Hot Springs, with proposed increases of 1%.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
