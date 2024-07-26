CA, US & World
Coordinated Sabotage Targets French High-Speed Rail, Disrupts Travel for 800,000
The French State Railway Company reported several coordinated acts of sabotage, including arson, targeting high-speed rail lines overnight. The attacks have caused significant travel disruptions and damage to facilities, affecting over 800,000 travelers. This comes as the Olympic torch relay nears its end and just hours before the opening ceremony of the Olympics.
July 26, 2024
