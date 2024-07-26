CA, US & World

Coordinated Sabotage Targets French High-Speed Rail, Disrupts Travel for 800,000

The French State Railway Company reported several coordinated acts of sabotage, including arson, targeting high-speed rail lines overnight. The attacks have caused significant travel disruptions and damage to facilities, affecting over 800,000 travelers. This comes as the Olympic torch relay nears its end and just hours before the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

By: NBC Palm Springs

July 26, 2024

French State Railwaysabotagehigh-speed railarsontravel disruptionOlympic torch relayopening ceremonyFrance.
