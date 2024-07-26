Countdown to Paris: NBC Sports Preps for Summer Games

With just one night until the Summer Games in Paris, NBC Sports is gearing up for a historic broadcast. From their International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Connecticut, NBC is set to deliver comprehensive coverage with nearly 2000 team members and 140 cameras. Highlights include the opening ceremony and extensive live coverage of events. The Olympic Zone, hosted by Tim O'Brien, will air daily from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs.