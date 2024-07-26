Dylan Cease Throws No-Hitter as Kershaw and Biles Make Waves in Sports News

Dylan Cease threw the second no-hitter in franchise history for the Nationals, leading to a sweep of the Washington Nationals. Clayton Kershaw made a successful season debut for the Dodgers after shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, Simone Biles is preparing for her third Olympic appearance in Paris, aiming to add to her 37 world and Olympic medals. The US women's soccer team started their Olympic campaign strong with a 3-0 win over Zambia.