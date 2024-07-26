Local & Community
Firefighters Contain Blaze at Strip Mall, Significant Damage Reported
Firefighters are managing a fire that erupted at a strip mall earlier today. The blaze, first reported around 8:15 a.m., caused significant damage to two units, including State Senator Steve Padilla's office. While no injuries have been reported, the fire led to extensive damage, with other units affected by water leakage. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
