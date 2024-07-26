CA, US & World
Former News Anchor's Home Burns in Chico Wildfire as Residents Evacuate
As the Park Fire rages near Chico, some residents have evacuated, including former local news anchor Julia Yarbough. She watched her home burn down through her security camera, describing the experience as surreal. The fire, which has already burned over 160,000 acres, continues to threaten the area. The man accused of starting the blaze has been arrested and faces arson charges.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
