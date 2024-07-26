Weather
Muggy Conditions Persist with Heat Relief Expected This Weekend
Nico Payne fills in for weather tonight, noting the unusual humidity in the Coachella Valley, likened to Florida weather. Despite the current muggy conditions, a return to dry heat is expected by late Saturday and Sunday. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday, with temperatures between 100 and 117 degrees. Relief is on the horizon as temperatures drop to 111 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday. The seven-day forecast shows a return to high temperatures next week.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
