Northern California Firefighters Battle Massive Park Fire
Firefighters in Northern California are fighting the Park Fire, which has burned over 160,000 acres in just over 30 hours. The wildfire, the largest in the state this year, is burning near Chico, north of Sacramento. Authorities believe the fire was started by a man pushing a burning car into a gully. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire is only 3% contained, with firefighters prioritizing evacuations and protecting structures.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 26, 2024
